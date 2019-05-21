A Georgia man has been arrested for the brutal rape, murder, and sodomizing of his three-year-old step-daughter.

On Sunday, the toddler Janiyah Armanie Brooks reportedly died as a result of a violent beating by her step-dad Gregory Parker. He has been charged with aggravated molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children, The Daily Mail reports.

Additionally, her 19-year-old mother Crystal Brooks was arrested and charged for having prior knowledge of the abuse against her daughter. She was charged with aggravated battery, battery, cruelty to children and giving a false statement.

Police told reporters that Brooks “not only knew about the child being harshly treated by Parker but was also present” during the alleged abuse.

The Albany, Georgia, Police Department posted a heartfelt message to Facebook about Janiyah announcing that she is “gone but not forgotten,” with a smiling photo of the tot.

Jennifer Kaye, who announced that she was a family member, is asking for GoFundMe donations to help pay for funeral expenses for the toddler.

She wrote: “Our precious 3yr old Janiyah Armanie gained her wings at 12:15pm on May 18th. Lord knows we didn’t want to give up as we were maintaining hope to the best of our ability. Our beloved angel was brutally and heinously attacked and caused her life to be snatched away from her. Although we are maintaining faith We have to face the inevitable. Please help us in any way possible to accept what we must face the cost of funeral expenses and for her father during this time. Any donation will be grateful appreciated and will help with expenses.”