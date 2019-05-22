A Memphis teen who just months ago faced homelessness now has a bright future ahead of him after being named his school’s valedictorian and receiving more than 50 scholarships worth over $3 million in total, according to the Daily Mail.

Tupac Mosely, 17, graduated Sunday from Raleigh Egypt High School with a 4.3 GPA. He has been accepted to more than 40 schools and plans to attend Tennessee State University to study electrical engineering.

During his heartfelt graduation speech at Sunday’s commencement, Tupac shared his story that has now gone viral.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” Mosley said. “So, we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.”

Tupac was living at For the Kingdom, a camping site and a nonprofit organization that helps Memphis area youth. The director of the organization allowed Tupac and his family to stay there.

During his speech, Tupac informed his classmates that they were royalty and emphasized their “relentless perseverance,” according to Memphis TV station WHBQ.

“We are the Pharaohs,” Tupac said, referencing the school’s mascot. “We are the kings and queens of Memphis. We have not had our throne taken away from us. No matter what we go through, we are still going to come out on top.”

Mosley also took the time to thanked school officials for supporting him and believing in him.

“I knew that I had to make them proud,” Tupac said. “I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting.”

“Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb,” he added.