To become valedictorian and salutatorian of their high school class is quite an accomplishment in and of itself. But Alexis Peterson and Taykeetria Rogers have made history doing it.

According to southern Arkansas station KTVE, the two Junction City, Ark., seniors are the first two Black female students to take the respective top class positions in the school district’s history.

“It’s a great thing to me,” said Rogers, who aside from being an exceptional student was also a member of various school clubs, a cheerleader and an athlete. “It doesn’t seem like we should be graduating but it’s something that we’ve managed to accomplish.”

Despite her impressive resume, she’s faced her share of adversities, especially while recovering from two consecutive torn ACL injuries while playing basketball.

Rogers, who was also named to the all-state cheer team two times in a row is headed to Louisiana Tech University in the fall.

Meanwhile, class valedictorian, Alexis Peterson is heading to Northwestern State in the fall after maintaining a 4.0 grade point average throughout her entire high school career.

“It feels good to be the top two Black females because they have never had it,” Peterson said.

Like Rogers, in addition to focusing on academics she is a cheerleader and a member of numerous school organizations. Outside of school she is also heavily involved in both her church and community activities.

“Never try to change yourself,” Peterson advises her fellow graduates. “Always try to be a better you.”