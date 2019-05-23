Just a few weeks after the birth of her son, some of Meghan Markle’s friends are coming forward to share how she is responding to motherhood, and what her reaction was when Beyonce and Jay Z unexpectedly paid homage to her while accepting the award for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards in February.

In the in the CBS News special Meghan and Harry Plus One, Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist Daniel Martin tells host Gayle King that she was so floored when the power couple stood in front of a regal portrait of the her wearing a crown and jewels during their video acceptance speech. So much so, that she didn’t have any words — only an emoji.

READ MORE: Tamron Hall on being replaced by Megyn Kelly ‘I have no ill will’

“I sent her a pic,” he recalled. “I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, ‘Girl.’ She wrote me back like the big eye emoji.”

The Carters taped the speech in a setting made to look like their ‘Apes**t’ music video that was filmed in the Louvre in Paris. Except this time, the Mona Lisa was swapped out for a portrait of Meghan created by Brooklyn-based artist Tim O’Brien.

During Martin’s sit down with CBS News, he also revealed what it’s been like since Meghan and Harry become parents to their baby boy Archie on May 6th.

READ MORE: Beyoncé pens heartfelt message thanking Meghan Markle for ‘pushing the race relations dialogue forward’

Yes, Meghan Markle saw *that* Beyoncé portraithttps://t.co/gMcylLoHnl — Evening Standard Insider (@StandardInsider) May 22, 2019

“Parenting is difficult in the beginning, but I feel like they got this. They’re ready for this. … there’s just gonna be so much love for that baby,” he said.

“I feel like Meghan and H are really going to keep this kid real. With lots of healthy home-cooked meals, no doubt,” he continued. “I’m sure the baby’s gonna be raised, like … definitely clean and green.”

Martin also noted how “good with kids” Harry is, stating, “Even when they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor, just playing with the kids. And that’s when I knew, like, he’s gonna be the coolest dad.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Meghan Markle called ‘fat lady’ and has a royal chuckle