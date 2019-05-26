Actress Raven Goodwin hit up social media over the weekend to announce that she is officially off the market.

The Being Mary Jane star shared with fans on Instagram Saturday that her longtime boyfriend, actor Micah Williams, popped the question – and of course she said YES!

View this post on Instagram Timeless. #myfiance 🤵🏾👰🏾 A post shared by Raven Goodwin (@ravengoodwin) on May 25, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

Fans, friends and colleagues hit up the comment to congratulate Goodwin, who is best known for portraying Teddy Duncan’s best friend Ivy Wentz, on the Disney Channel Original Series Good Luck Charlie and as Tangie Cunningham on Nickelodeon’s Just Jordan.

Up next, Goodwin will star in the forthcoming Clark Sisters biopic titled The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are exec producing the project, which chronicles the sisters’ humble beginnings to later becoming the best-selling Gospel group in the music world. The movie will reportedly feature re-recordings of some of their biggest hits, including “You Brought The Sunshine.”

The biopic stars Aunjanue Ellis as the sisters’ mother, Mattie Moss Clark, while the sisters will be played by Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard as Karen (her real-life mother), Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Goodwin as Denise Clark Bradford and Angela Birchett as Jacky, Shadow and Act reports.

Goodwin noted on Instagram that she is “over the moon” about this role of a lifetime.

“I’m am playing one of the legendary Clark Sisters in an epic biopic! So blessed to have worked with these beautiful women can’t wait for you all to see!,” she wrote.

While Goodwin continues to represent for the culture across both film and television, she previously opened up to The YBF about why she tries not to categorize herself.

“I’m a woman. I’m a black woman. No matter my size, shape or whatever, my gift is to act. That’s my gift. That’s one of my many purposes that I’m going to live out and I’m going to accomplish,” she said.

Adding, “I’m just Raven. If I want to keep the weight, I’m going to work. If I lose the weight, I’m going to work. I love showing love to girls who look up to me who may be plus size. That’s what I’m here for.”