Drake’s very public love for the NBA Eastern Conference champions the Toronto Raptors is as real as Spike Lee’s is for the New York Knicks. But in his case, he’s taken it as far as initiating a playful rap beef.

The “In My Feelings” rapper still high that his team bested the Milwaukee Bucks for a slot to play in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, took a few shots at fellow rapper Gucci Mane further instigating the faux beef the two had going during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Drake tagged Gucci in a semi-creepy post with his face animated and looking happy as can be, celebrating his team’s win, evidenced by the Raptors’ 2019 NBA Finals hat he’s wearing. In other words, he was rubbing it in and getting petty with it.

Drake tagged Gucci in this post 💀 pic.twitter.com/GAiiNCRdNc — sarahi🦋 (@spanishting_) May 26, 2019

Gucci is a Bucks fan and the two had been going back and forth during the Finals taking friendly jabs.

Actually, Drake’s been pretty playful on social media lately and recently went back and forth with his friend Carnage, who alleged that the rapper had a little plastic surgery to get his rock hard abs he showed off on social media.

After the Raptors win, Drake thanked fans for riding with the team to victory.

“Look around you, look at this. We created this. This didn’t exist before we were here. Look around at the square. I promise you right now, we did this,” he said. “Doesn’t matter what anybody says.

“They can say it’s disrespectful, they can say it’s this and that; everybody’s within the rules, everybody’s doing their thing,” he continued. All we are is proud and passionate. We are like a college sports team. The Toronto Raptors are a college sports team, I promise you. I love Toronto, I love this team and we’re going to the NBA Finals.”

Gucci Mane was told to sit down by security. The Raptors beat the Bucks 3 games in a row. The Bench is alive. Drake does what he wants. Kawhi is a Raptor. It’s a glorious time to be a Raptors fan. — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) May 24, 2019

The Raptors won the Eastern Conference title, Saturday night beating the Bucks 100-94 and will face off against the Warriors in Game 1 May 30.