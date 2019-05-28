In a heartbreaking story out of Florida, two brothers drowned in a pool together in a North Lauderdale apartment complex.

—Lawyer accuses Chris Brown of “disrespect” in rape case—

Ja’Kye Joseph, 6, and Branario Minto, 5, were the young brothers who together ventured out to the pool area as their mother slept.

The boys climbed a fence to get to the pool, according to their mom Wildine Joseph.

Last Wednesday, neighbors noticed the boys floating face down in the pool around 9:30 p.m and rushed to pull them out and give them aid, but it was too late, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported.

“I ran over there and saw two children laying on the side of the pool, the kids were on the floor and they were giving them CPR,” a neighbor told CBS4.

Joseph told Local 10 News that one of her sons was learning how to swim but still didn’t know how.

“He was getting swimming lessons but he didn’t really make it. He thought he could swim but he cannot swim, and I think the brother tried to help him so he jumped in too,” Joseph said.

“I’m so sorry. If I was there I could have saved them on time,” she said, according to

—Angry Spirit Airlines passenger slaps employee in the face in viral video—

“I will always miss my babies. I’m sorry, Ja’Kye. I’m sorry, Branario. They’re only 5, and they’re only 6.”

The investigation is ongoing. However, Child Protective Investigations Section has removed the 4-month-old child and a 1-year-old siblings of the children from Joseph’s home, according to the sheriff’s release.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the boys’ funeral expenses.