A: To me, the most powerful moment of episode 3 is when ODB simply walks into the light—literally and figuratively. We he him in the studio with Rza in what was probably one if his last recording sessions. The ODB we used to know wasn’t there but there were glimmers of his greatness can be seen but really we bare witness to the complex, yet tender relationship between these cousins.

Q: How do you you think the Wu Tang clan influences today’s hip hop scene?