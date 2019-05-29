In yet another shocking #LivingWhileBlack encounter, a white woman who served as a campground manager in Mississippi pulled a pistol out on a Black couple who were eating and relaxing by a lake.

Now BBQ Becky’s pistol-packing cousin has been fired from her job.

—Michigan city will introduce ordinance outlawing calling cops on people based on race—

The mind-boggling encounter was caught on video on Sunday at the Kampgrounds of America in Starkville, north-east of Jacksonville, The Daily Mail reports.

Jessica Richardson pulled out her cell phone and recorded the irate woman approaching her and her husband with a gun in hand and chastising them for having a picnic in the park. The woman demanded that the couple leave the premises with their dog because they didn’t have a reservation – something Richardson said she didn’t know she needed.

The couple said they were told they did not have to be guests to enjoy the amenities at Oktibbeha County Lake, and a woman at the front desk told them so.

The white-haired elderly granny with the gun can be seen with her gun drawn addressing the upset couple who told her multiple times she could have easily told them to leave without whipping out her weapon.

“This lady just pulled a gun because we out here and don’t have reservations,” Richardson says in the video that she posted on Facebook.

“The only thing you had to tell us was to leave, we would have left. You didn’t have to pull a gun.”

The woman retorts: “Well I’m just telling you you need to leave because it’s under private ownership. You can’t be out here.”

The manager then tucks her gun in her front pocket as she shooed the couple from the campgrounds.

Richardson took to Facebook to post about the harrowing ordeal saying “racism is alive and well.”

“Today was a beautiful day so my husband (who’s a vet), our 2 year old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic. We found a lake located in Starkville and decided to visit,” she wrote alongside the video.

“Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a gun… and proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didn’t make reservations.

“After leaving, my husband stopped by the office and talked with her husband (they’re the property managers). The husband tells my husband that reservations aren’t needed for the lake.”

—Trump claims Black Americans won’t vote for Joe Biden due to crime bill past—

Kampgrounds of America released a statement saying: “KOA Inc. is aware of the situation that occurred Sunday, May 26th at the KOA franchise in Starkville, Mississippi,” they said in a statement.

“KOA is currently looking into the matter and reaching out to all of the parties involved. Kampgrounds of America prides itself on providing a welcoming, safe environment for everyone to enjoy the outdoors.’”

KOA has confirmed that the employee has been fired.