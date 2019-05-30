In the wake of her fallout with ex-bestie Kylie Jenner, model Jordyn Woods seems to have a new lease on life and has landed her first TV gig.

According to PEOPLE, the social media star will be guest starring on Season 2 of grown-ish, a spin-off on ABC’s black-ish starring Yara Shahidi.

READ MORE: Jordyn Woods on feeling like a ‘Black woman for the first time’ after being bullied over Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

On Wednesday, Woods announced the new opportunity to her nearly 10 million Instagram followers and even shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself on set with the cast.

“I’ve been waiting to share this with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish,” she writes in the caption. “It returns June 5th on @freeform ✨ This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time.”

The 21-year old ends the post by reminding her fans to, “take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer.”

READ MORE: Jordyn Woods to bare all about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on ‘Red Table Talk’ but it may cost her a pretty penny

According to the synopsis, Season 2 of the hit young adult series will kick off with, ” Yara Shahidi‘s character, Zoey Johnson, navigating the remainder of her sophomore year without the financial help of her father (Anthony Anderson) after she admitted to cheating on a final exam. In addition, Zoey discovers that one of her best friends and roommates, Ana (Francia Raisa), has been hooking up with ex Aaron (Jackson) behind her back.”

Woods, who has been traveling overseas to ink new makeup and fashion deals, including the launch of her new designer eyelashes, will be playing a freshman named Dee on the show. Dee, who is described as having a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability,” will be introduced later in the season and will probably have some sort of relationship with Shahidi’s character.

Season 2 of grown-ish premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

READ MORE: After backlash, Khloe Kardashian absolves Jordyn Woods of homewrecking and now blames Tristan Thompson