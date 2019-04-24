Now that the dust has settled, Jordyn Woods is reflecting on the backlash she received after she was accused of having an affair with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

While she was able to clear the air thanks to her connection to Jada and Will Smith, Woods, said recently at a panel in Lagos, Nigeria, that she felt bullied by the world by folks who blamed her for sleeping with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy after a party in February.

That seedy accusation is reportedly what caused the 21-year-old to break off her friendship with her bestie Kylie Jenner. And things didn’t get any easier for Woods who dealt with the consequences of getting ousted from the powerful KarJenner village.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world,” Woods said during the interview, according to audience videos clips obtained by The Daily Mail.

“I understood for the first time what it’s like being a Black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have lived it,” Woods explained.

The reality star may not have understood what it meant to truly be treated like a Black woman since she was deeply embedded in the “in” crowd with the KarJenners.

Now that she doesn’t have favor, she sees things ain’t fair.

But she does have Will and Jada Smith, two powerful, Hollywood heavy-hitters who gave Woods a seat at the red table to tell her side of the story.

After Khloe took to social media to slam Woods and blame her for breaking up her family, Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk was a turning point that helped her gain national support and pretty much shut Khloe up and force her to apologize.

It turns out Woods and Thompson shared only a kiss and she denies accusations that she slept with him.