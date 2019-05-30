Entertainment Studios just dropped the trailer for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The highly-anticipated sequel to the terrifying 47 Meters Down (2017) stars Nia Long as well as a few familiar faces like John Corbett (Aiden from Sex and the City), among others.

This time around, there will be no Mandy Moore or Nicholas Cage, who starred in the original, but there will certainly be blood and another beautiful Black face– Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Set in Brazil, the sequel follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” said James Harris of The Fyzz Facility. “[The film] will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

Added Altitude’s Mike Runagall: “47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level.”

We can’t wait to see Corinne Foxx take on a shark in this thriller, and the all-grown-up beauty continues to make her famous father proud.

The 25-year-old recently dished to PEOPLE Magazine about Jamie’s relationship with Katie Holmes which has been under wraps for years.

“They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful,” Corinne told the magazine when she was asked about the couples’ Met Gala attire. “[It was] my dad’s first Met Gala,” she explained, adding that she felt “cool” because she got to experience the Gala even before her famous dad.

The original 47 Meters Down was a bona fide blockbuster and grossed over $58 million worldwide.

“The sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is well positioned to be a big summer event movie,” said Byron Allen, founder and chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

Check out the official trailer: