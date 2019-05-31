Lamar Odom’s book, Darkness to Light, drops some steaming hot tea about a brawl the former NBA star claims his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian had with a stripper.

During a May 29th interview, Odom sat down with Jenny McCarthy and opened up about the beat down Kardashian handed out to a stripper during his tumultuous marriage to the reality star, Yahoo reports.

“She sent me a text yesterday,” Odom shared. “She talked about one of the stories that I told in the book about her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on a girl. She said that she didn’t even think that I remembered that story.”

Odom revealed that Kardashian beat “the shit out of” a stripper and he admits he added the details of the confrontation in his book without Kardashian’s knowledge, he told Us Weekly in a separate interview.

“I didn’t really, which I probably should have, but there’s not one bash in there about her or her family at all,” he commented.

Odom also claimed that the assault was seemingly mom-approved, since Kris Jenner accompanied her daughter to the hotel and likely “managed” the whole ordeal since it somehow never slipped out to the public before the book was released.

Kardashian confronted Odom who was having an orgy with while drugs at the Hotel Roosevelt in 2012.

“[She] opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw,” Odom said. He revealed Kardashian was “dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head.”

Odom is just uncovering all kinds of secrets we had no knowledge about — like the fact that Taraji P. Henson was the one that got away.

Odom also revealed in his book that his cheating ways are what ruined a secret relationship he had with actress more than 10 years ago.

“God gave me a layup and I blew it” he said.

We’re pretty sure Henson thinks God gave her a blessing by removing him from her life.