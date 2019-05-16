Lamar Odom confesses in his new memoir that he has a debilitating addiction to sex and drugs that almost killed him.

The former NBA star speaks his truth in Darkness to Light, the new release about the perilous life he led as an addict that nearly cost him his life.

“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember,” Odom writes in the book.

“I am a sex addict,” said Odom, who split from Kardashian in 2013.

Odom reveals that his addiction was so troubling that he calculates he had had sex with at least 2,000 women.

“There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom opens up about his cheating ways that extended throughout his marriage to Kardashian he said, until she found out.

I was shocked and embarrassed,” he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

Continues Odom: “[I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

Odom’s drug addiction was fueled even more by his sex addiction.

“Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs,” he tells PEOPLE. “Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

Odom’s addiction came to a head when he was found at the Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas in 2015, nearly dead from an overdose.

“That was the wake-up call,” says Odom. “Like, this can’t happen again.”

Odom recently returned to basketball in Ice Cube’s Big3 league and says he still struggles.

“I’m still an addict,” he admits in his book. “I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”

His book Darkness to Light is due out May 28.