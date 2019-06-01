Human remains, found on Friday, during the ongoing search for missing 4-year-old child, Maleah Davis may belong to her.

According to a Houston police, the remains of a small child were discovered in Arkansas near the scene where officials are searching for the missing girl, CNN reports.

“Do we believe that it’s possibly her? Yes.” Chief Troy Finner, the Houston police Executive Assistant, told reporters. “But can we confirm it right now? No,” he continued. “If it’s not Maleah, it’s somebody’s child,” Finner stated.

READ MORE: The Maleah Davis Case: 6 Things to know about the 4-year-old’s mysterious disappearance

The remains were discovered by a roadside landscaping crew, who found a suspicious and foul-smelling garbage bag near Hope, Arkansas. The town is approximately 30 miles from the border of Texas.

“It might be Maleah but we can’t be certain,” Houston Police Commander Michael Skillern stated.

The search for the young Davis kicked off about a month ago in Texas, but recently moved to Arkansas after the primary suspect, Derion Vence, allegedly told community activist Quanell X that he dumped the body there.

Quanell X told KTRK, “One thing he wanted to make clear to me was (that) what happened to Maleah was an accident, he says it was an accident. And he confessed to me where he dumped the body.”

“He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked to the side of the road, and dumped the body off the road.”

READ MORE: Houston activist Quanell X says he’s no longer working with Maleah Davis’s mom

On Friday evening, the remains were flown to Texas on a private plane to undergo forensic testing to determine the identity, CNN reports.

Vence, 26, was once engaged to Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, and has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail.