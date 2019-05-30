Houston community activist Quanell X is telling multiple media organizations that he is no longer representing Brittany Bowens, the mother of missing toddler Maleah Davis.

When the station asked Quanell X for a reason, he said there are inconsistencies in her account of what happened before and after her 4-year-old daughter disappeared May 3.

READ MORE: The Maleah Davis Case — 6 Things to know about the 4-year-old’s mysterious disappearance

The activist previously stood with Bowens during press conferences and attempted to advise her. But he has done an about face.

“I don’t think she knows where Maleah is, but I do believe she knows what happened,” the activist told KHOU-TV.

Quanell X told the station that he was riding in his car with Bowens when she told him what she really thought happened to her daughter.

“At that point, I knew what needed to be done,” he said. “I arranged to meet as quickly as I could with investigators at the highest level of this case and shared everything that we had learned and discovered.”

He also shared that a couple of days into working with Bowens, he began to see red flags. Family members shared troubling information with him about Maleah’s care, he said. The little girl had undergone multiple brain surgeries following a head injury.

READ MORE: Father of suspect in Maleah Davis’ case blames mom; says he cared for the girl

“Ain’t no way in hell a parent with common sense would have handled this entire situation the way Brittany handled this entire situation,” he said.

Bowens’ former live-in boyfriend, Derion Vence, told authorities that he was driving with the girl and his son when he pulled over to check on his vehicle and some men in a truck pulled up behind the group and attacked them. Vence said he lost consciousness and when he came to, the girl was gone.

Since then, surveillance video has shown Vence leaving the apartment he shared with Bowens with a full trash bag and a bottle of bleach.

Police have charged him with tampering with a corpse in connection with the little girl’s disappearance.

READ MORE: Missing Texas girl was temporarily removed from home last year by state authorities