Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently posted a colorful tribute to their Instagram page in honor of Pride Month.
On Saturday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram page honored the LGBTQ community and Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, by sharing a collage of photos from select accounts they follow. The pro-equality accounts include The Trevor Project, Stonewall UK, artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez and more. A photo of the late Princess Diana, a former advocate of equality, was also included.
“For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE,” the caption started.
“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future.”
“We stand with you and support you,” the statement continued, followed by a rainbow emoji. “Because it’s very simple: love is love,” the caption. warmly concluded.
Last month, the couple shrank their Instagram following down drastically, including unfollowing Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s account).
In an Instagram statement made back on April 30, Markle and Harry explained the motive behind the unfollow. In a post honoring the upcoming Month of May, the couple also recognized UK’s Mental Health Awareness week (May 13-May 17), and promoted pages that “promote(d) mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.”
The official page for the Duke and Duchess further explained that their follower’s list is subject to change, in order to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes each month.
Pride kicked off both in the UK and the US on June 1.