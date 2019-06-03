Is Diddy dabbling with a new fling?

The hip-hop mogul was seen in an Instagram Live video snuggled up with socialite Gina Huynh, who is reportedly Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend. In the video, the pair seem to be laying down and Diddy is seen French kissing her in a playful way. In another video, posted by Huynh, the two were seen trying out different Snapchat filters, according to The Shade Room.

If Diddy is indeed coupled up with Huynh, it marks his first relationship since he and Cassie, his longtime ex-girlfriend of 11 years, split. Cassie and Diddy sparked rumors that they had reunited after Cassie took to social media to post a photo to her Instagram page in celebration of Diddy’s 49th birthday last year with the message: “Happy Birthday, King” and a heart emoji.

READ MORE: Kim Porter’s cause of death investigated; Sean Combs posts heartfelt tribute to soulmate

The duo was also spotted together a day after Kim Porter died last November. The reconciliation rumors were squashed, however, when Cassie shared a photo of her and her new beau, Alex Fine, celebrating Christmas together.

Rolling Out reported that Huynh was at the center of Diddy’s breakup with Cassie. He was spotted out with his new bae at his Revolt Music Conference and then he brought her along to All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

But some of Diddy’s fans were less than impressed on social media, according to Rolling Out. Some on social media were even downright indignant.

One poster said the duo’s coupling seemed less than genuine:

“The energy is of no chemistry. She only there for the money and some fame, sad females I tell you!!! So he only be on the black love … missing KP on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Got it,” according to Rolling Out.

READ MORE: Fans send well wishes to Sean “Diddy” Combs as he takes a break

Another IG fan chided Puff for his history of long-term girlfriend relationships, never taking it any further, and for choosing non-Black women.

“Another woman signing up for the ten-year girlfriend plan. Whenever people kiss each other and look into a camera, it’s usually because they miss someone else. Nice try Diddy. Your women seem to be getting lighter and whiter??? So what’s up with this black love BS??? This is what you want your daughters to see??”

Dag. Well Diddy and Huynh put it out there for people to see and people are weighing in.