Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram to reveal he is “OFF THE GRID,” which sparked an outpour from fans wishing him well and delivering encouraging words.

The Bad Boy Records mogul revealed he will be taking a break in a May 2 post, which many believe is allowing him to heal from the heartbreak caused by the death of the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, and even the departure of his girlfriend Cassie.

The “OFF THE GRID” image was simple: a black background with bold white letters. The message was signed off with a black heart emoji.

"Take it easy PD!!!space"> Culture need u man we loosing too many greats," on user's comment read.

“Gotta take some time away sometimes. Treat your mental right,” another person responded.

“Peace and blessings to you Brotha Love… Take the time you need…,” another wish to Combs reads.

Recently, Combs covered ESSENCE magazine and was the feature story highlighting his efforts with his children. “DIDDY PLUS SIX” he shared on Instagram posing alongside all six of his children. Inside, Diddy detailed to dream hampton the love story between him and Porter, and would also how he “jumped into mommy mode” to keep the family strong and together.

“She was unforgettable. That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” Diddy said to ESSENCE. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Before going off the grid, Combs joined Pharrell on stage at his “Something in the Water” festival that took over Virginia Beach. Just ahead of that date, he was seen with Ma$e on stage during Ariana Grande‘s Coachella set.