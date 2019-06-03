More of R. Kelly’s closest allies are jumping from his sinking ship involving multiple claims he allegedly slept with underaged girls.

On Thursday, a former employee confessed to a Chicago grand jury that the embattled singer possessed multiple tapes featuring sexual encounters with several minor girls. The ex-employee reportedly said Kelly kept the tapes as trophies, TMZ reports.

One particular tape ended up in the hands of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the outlet reports.

The ex-employee reportedly also gave investigators a number of other tapes with Kelly and underaged girls.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told TMZ: “This seems to be the same claims that were made in the state case. We will address them in court.”

In Febuary, Kelly who has been dogged by allegations of sexually abusing underaged girls for years, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of minors, according to documents provided to theGrio.

Nine of the ten counts against Kelly, 52, involve alleged victims who at least age 13 but no older than 17 years old the 36-pages indictment says. In the indictment there are four alleged victims. One is linked to three different counts. The incidents occurred in separate occasions between 1998 and 2010. In the State of Illinois, the statute of limitations on sexual abuse against minors can extend as long as 20 years.

And on Thursday, additional charges were filed in Chicago.

According to The New York Times, Kelly was charged in Cook County Circuit Court with 11 new counts, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, which can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The charging documents describe sex and oral sex with a minor “by the use of force or threat of force.” The incidents reportedly took place between 2009 and 2010.