Chrissy Teigen’s daughter has proven herself to be an adorable tot who knows how to bargain for what she wants.

The Sports Illustrated beauty and mother of two recently shared clips of her negotiating with her three-year-old daughter, Luna debating exactly how many and why she deserves to get any sweet treats, while proud papa John Legend sits behind her, beaming from ear-to-ear and nodding in approval.

“I now call to order the meeting of the candy,” Teigen says in a video posted to her Instagram account. “First off Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy?”

“I want the candy because I want it and I like it,” says Luna.

“Are you going to be good?” the Teigen asks. “Are you going to not scream during your sleep?”

When Luna promises to behave, Teigen then gets to the heart of the matter: How many pieces is she going to get?

In the second clip, which the Lip Sync Battle host captioned, “We have reached a settlement” — she tells her daughter, “Okay, how about let’s go into negotiations now. How many pieces of candy? I say one. What do you say?”

Luna replies, “I say like this (holds up three fingers).”

“Hmm … what about … two?” Teigen counters.

“Yes,” Luna says immediately.

Unfortunately, Teigen couldn’t just share and enjoy the sweet moment with her fans. A troll slammed her for Luna’s appearance, which if you didn’t already know, Teigen was swift to address, Us Weekly reports.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” the hater commented on a June 3 Instagram video of the toddler.

Teigen clapped back with: “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Folks who follow Teigen on social media know that she does not play when it comes to her children Luna and baby Miles. During the 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York, she shared with E! News that her babies “have so much attitude.”

“Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she’s having. He wants to mobilize, he’s ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire.”

Last month E! Online reported that the cookbook author will preside over a courtroom show titled Chrissy’s Court on the short-form video platform Quibi.

Her mother may have the judge show, but on cuteness alone, Luna could negotiate for us any day.