Chrissy Teigen used to be a fan of the hit show Roseanne, but Roseanne Barr’s latest offensive tweet has left the outspoken model cringing at the idea of ever supporting the show again.

Teigen took to Twitter to condemn Barr after seeing her tweet: “NAZI SALUTE” to Parkland survivor David Hogg, reports Billboard.

Teigen, apparently shook from the insensitive tweet, replied:

Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization. pic.twitter.com/OnEmeh3oxW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

Teigen is referring to the reboot of the 90s show Roseanne which debuted to a record 18 million viewers last week. Barr has since admitted to being a devout Trump supporter and pictures surfaced online showing her dressed as a Nazi baking “burnt Jew” cookies.

Barr has since deleted a number of controversial tweets but not before social media gave her a tongue-lashing. But she still has up an idiotic tweet supporting Trump saying he should be praised for saving kids from pimps.

“President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.”

Her ex-husband Tom Arnold joined in the criticism too tweeting:

Roseanne Barr should do ep about the lies & cruelty she & Trump represent. Ice Agents pulling pregnant moms from kids, appalling treatment of Transgenders, not just disagree with Hillary she's: Pedophile, Murderer, Obama: Kenyan, Muslim, Parkland Kids: Nazi's. Nazi's: Fine people — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 30, 2018

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost also took issue with Barr’s offensive Nazi pics.

Hey @ABCNetwork – how do you feel about the ⭐️ of your retread sitcom baking “human” cookies while dressed as Hitler? (Asking for every sane friend in the business.) Or would you prefer we refer these inquiries directly to your advertisers? https://t.co/OstbjxkIIj — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) March 30, 2018

It doesn’t seem like Teigen plans to be tuning in to the hit ABC show anymore.

I loved that damn show. Before the lottery win and heart attack, of course. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

