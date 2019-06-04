Conservative muppets Diamond and Silk plan to work double duty to help Donald Trump get elected in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Trump campaign official says the Fox Nation hosts are “beloved and appreciated volunteers and supporters,” who will rallying his racist base through videos and rallies.

The two women, who became YouTube sensations for being vocal and adamant Black supporters for Trump, currently host a weekly show for the Fox News streaming service called Fox Nation.

The women are also featured in a new Facebook video advertisement posted by the president’s re-election campaign.

“President Trump has the resolution and solutions to solve problems,” Lynnette Hardaway (“Diamond”) says in the clip. “We don’t need to take a nose dive. We all going to stick with President 45. So that we can win, win, win. Now 2020, here we come!”