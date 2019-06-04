Rapper Young Thug is facing some digital backlash this week after a clip of one of his young daughters – who is reportedly under the age of ten – driving a car on a public road, hit the internet.

In the clip there appears to be a supervising adult sitting next to the child while the dangerous ride is being captured on video. As the young girl drives down the residential road, she can be seen visibly struggling to see above the steering wheel, reports TMZ.

At one point the adult, who seems to be a woman and not the rapper himself, can also be seen reaching out to assist with steering, while still recording with her other hand. Once the video was reposted on popular gossip page, The Shade Room, several stunned fans and celebrities commented with their concerns about the clip.

“I’m almost sure DFCS is gonna see this,” warned singer Tyrese whose had his own share of legal troubles and backlash after sharing questionable social media posts.

Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes chimed in with a simple response that the video was, “Stupid.” And former Love & Hip Hop star and social media influencer Milan Christopher opined, “Oh he going to jail.”

After TMZ reached out to Young Thug’s camp for a statement about what many believe constitutes child endangerment (it also appears the girl was not wearing a seat belt in the clip) a source close to the musician clarified that his daughter was with her mother during the drive that took place just outside of their home in Georgia. The source also explained that no one else was in the area when this took place and and the drive allegedly lasted less than 30 seconds. They also maintained that Young Thug was not around nor was he even aware of the situation prior to it being shared publicly.

In a text message sent to TMZ, Young Thug responded to the video saying:

“Never would I put my child’s life in danger nor anyone else’s life,i am out of town that video is clearly in Atlanta. I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I’m looking for is clout/fame I have both.”

He contends he’s “handling” the situation.

In the interim, we suggest everyone on her block stay off these streets.