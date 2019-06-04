It can’t be easily living up to expectations when you’re the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. Now Zoe Kravitz is opening up about how a lifetime of being compared to her famous parents led to her developing a decade long eating disorder.

According to The Daily Mail, during an interview for the cover story of July’s issue of British Vogue, the now 30 year old actress says constant comparisons to her gorgeous mother and her father’s penchant for dating and being surrounded by supermodels, were both contributing factors to her becoming obsessed with her weight at age 13.

“I think it came from a lot of things,” explained Kravitz who has previously talked about struggling with both anorexia and bulimia.

“‘My mother was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her,” she continued. “And then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.”

To her point, her father does have a history of dating supermodels, most notably Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima who he dated from 2001 to 2003 and was even engaged at one point.

In a 2015 interview with Complex magazine she explained how her body dysmorphia reached its peak the summer of 2013 while she was filming a project called The Road Within.

While on set her illness got the best of her and in retrospect she concedes she was not, “disciplined enough to play the part without letting her demons get the best of her.”

“My parents got really scared for me to go back down that road,” she said of their reaction to her alarming weight loss. “It was f**ked up, man. You could see my rib cage. I was just trying to lose more weight for the film but I couldn’t see: You’re there. Stop. It was scary.”

