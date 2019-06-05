Guess who is out of jail and looking like a straight up snack!

Apollo Nida, who was formally married to Phaedra Parks and featured on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was just released from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility last weekend and was seen walking with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. The two were walking in Philadelphia near the halfway house where he is finishing up his sentence, according to The Blast. The two wore matching outfits and appeared to be happy and in love.

Nida and Almufti started dating in 2016. Almufti works as a Philly real estate agent and would routinely visit Nida while he was incarcerated.

Phaedra Parks Ex Husband Apollo Nida Released From Prison, Lives In Halfway House In Philadelphia 👀 Expected Release : October 2019 🍑‼️ #RHOA pic.twitter.com/5UOoC0JT4B — Shādy Experience 🍑 (@SipWithRHOA) June 4, 2019

The reality star was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after he pled guilty to conspiracy charges for mail, wire and bank fraud, The Blast reports. Initially, Nida wasn’t eligible for release from prison until August 29, 2020, but a federal judge reduced his sentence in March.

The 40-year old former reality TV star admitted to cashing stolen checks and laundering more than $2.3 million through fake bank accounts, according to Radar Online.

“This defendant participated in a sweeping fraud scheme that exploited many segments of the financial system, including phony claims submitted to federal and state agencies, loans secured by vehicles and even basic identity theft associated with stolen checks,” United States attorney Sally Quillian Yates of Nida at the time in a statement.

Nida expressed remorse through his attorney.

“On behalf of my client, Apollo, right now he feels remorse,” attorney Thomas D. Bever told E! News after Nida was sentenced. “He thought the judge was fair and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less. Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer hanging over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He’s OK and will get through this.”

Apollo Nida is Officially a Free Man https://t.co/TakpnNoBNY pic.twitter.com/Z93gRwFdOB — CelebNReality247 (@CNR24_7) June 5, 2019

Nida will live in the Philly halfway house until October 15, when his sentence will officially be completed. He and Parks, 45, have two sons, Dylan and Ayden. There’s no word on whether or not he will appear in any future episodes of RHOA.