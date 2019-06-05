Washington D.C. NBC news anchor Meagan Fitzgerald is using her platform to let the world know that when all else fails, love wins.

Marking the first time the 33-year old weekend anchor has ever publicly discussed her relationship with fiancée, Kelly Heath, 30, on-air, Fitzgerald said she did it to celebrate Pride Month and also to inspire her LGBTQ viewers to be themselves, according to NBC News.

“It’s not always easy being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. There’s the coming out process, finding out who you are, being comfortable in your own skin and your own truth,” Fitzgerald said Sunday on News4, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station. “It takes courage to be your true, authentic self — no matter who you are. But to the boys and girls watching, to the men and women who may still be struggling, it’s worth it.”

“I know this because I’ve been through that journey,” Fitzgerald added, revealing that she and Kelly had gotten engaged on Saturday.

While Fitzgerald had posted Instagram pictures with Heath previously, she said she wanted Sunday’s broadcast to give viewers a glimpse into her story and show others that embracing their true selves is the path to happiness. Fitzgerald said that she didn’t know how people would take her news, but so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I just felt like it was natural. People tune in to watch every morning; they’re our family and we’re theirs,” Fitzgerald said, according to News4. “And because it’s Pride month, I didn’t want to just make it about me. I want to help other people know that being different is OK.”

Fitzgerald, who graduated from Howard University, and Heath met two years ago. Heath played basketball for the College of William & Mary and has also played ball professionally overseas. She currently works in medical device sales.

The couple dined at Barcelona Wine Bar, a tapas spot in D.C., to celebrate their engagement.

We wish Meagan and Kelly all the best on their impending nuptials. Let love win.