A dad and his baby are having a legit full-on conversation and the interaction is breaking the internet.

The video of the talkative tot and his dad surfaced on social media tugging on everyone’s heartstrings.

The baby and dad are seated on a couch and the baby talks in gibberish while his dad rolls right along answers the baby’s questions without the apparent need of an interpreter.

The conversation is the cutest thing as the insanely adorable baby engages the man and even makes hand motions like a grownup would do, clearly to express that he’s got some pretty deep thoughts to share.

We’re assuming the two are gossiping about basketball. Or maybe bottles. But since they’re watching TV the baby might have offered up his views on that new Blues Clues show.

But whatever it is, the communication between the two is perfect because dad undoubtably understands everything the babbling baby has to say.

This baby is an old soul who’s clearly been here before.

Whose baby is this is the question?

Y’all , watch this baby have a full damn convo with his daddy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gEbtJZ6xuP — Boston George (@_11Remember_) June 5, 2019



Well one thing’s for sure, the baby’s got a whole load of new internet aunties and uncles who are in their feelings about this feel-good video!