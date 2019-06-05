The pistol-packing granny who pulled a gun out on a Black couple at a Mississippi lake not only lost her job as a campgrounds manager but she now faces criminal charges.

—Viral ‘It’s Above Me’ guy apologizes after his transphobic tweets come back to haunt him—

Ruby Nell Howell, 70, the angry white lady who was caught on video confronting a man, his wife and their dog with a fun at Kampgrounds of America on May 26, is facing a misdemeanor charge of threatening exhibition of a weapon, The Daily Mail reports.

On Tuesday, granny-with-the-gun turned herself in to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department. She was released on $500 bond but will return June 25th for a court date. A conviction could send Howell to prison for up to three months, coupled with a maximum fine of $500.

Howell is feeling the heat after she took matters way too far when she found Jessica Richardson and her husband Franklin on the campgrounds and ordered them to leave the premises at gunpoint.

Jessica filmed the dangerous encounter with the racist woman and the clip soon went viral. With her gun drawn, Howell can be seen addressing the upset couple who told her multiple times she could have easily asked them to leave without whipping out her weapon.

“This lady just pulled a gun because we out here and don’t have reservations,” Richardson says in the video that she posted on Facebook.

“The only thing you had to tell us was to leave, we would have left. You didn’t have to pull a gun.”

—Central Park 5 prosecutor resigns from nonprofit boards—

Jessica wrote that “racism is alive and well.”

While it’s good to see justice being served, Howell is only facing a misdemeanor charge instead of a possible felony.