A Black hotel worker who went viral over the weekend for keeping his cool after a would-be guest called him the n-word, is now facing backlash for problematic tweets discovered on Twitter.

On Sunday, Craig Brooks, posted a video of himself calmly turning away a woman who is never shown on camera, but can be heard off-screen.

“I need to stay here, my mother died,” she says.

The hotel employee’s response is “I understand that, but you called me a f***n’ n***r.”

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” she says as she continues to be politely denied service.

Ultimately, the young man responds with “There’s a Best Western next door,” while repeatedly informing the woman that due to her racist remarks the situation is “above me now.”

The clip quickly went viral, with Best Western trending on Twitter and “It’s above me now,” already becoming a catch phrase and meme on social media. However, just as quickly as Brooks became a social media hero on Sunday, by Monday evening many of his supporters had already turned on him.

I called a FUCKIN NIGGER at work… this how it played out 😂 #KillEmWithKindness pic.twitter.com/2Mftkj2eOg — NoFridayy🛸 (@craignofridayy) June 3, 2019

It has now been discovered that over a series of tweets that appear to go back to 2017, Brooks wrote blatantly transphobic comments, the most notable one stating that although he doesn’t like Trump he agrees with him banning trans people from the military.

When initially contacted by BuzzFeed News Brooks doubled down on his Tweets saying, “They’re mad lol I said what I said. People are so sensitive. I’m gay and I KNOW people will not agree with me being gay. I just don’t and will never get trans. Period.”

However, after being dragged all day by Black Twitter, he changed his tune and issued an apology conceding his actions were “wrongful.” Brooks is now also selling t-shirts, hoping to to capitalize on his viral success despite the backlash.

