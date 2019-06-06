As Bill Cosby serves out his 3 to 10 year prison sentence for sexual assault, the disgraced television star has reportedly turned his prison cell into a hall of fame for Hollywood hotties.

The 81-year-old comedian, once considered “America’s Dad”, has reportedly been collecting posters of his favorite celebrities, and hanging them on the walls of his cell, including Kris Jenner, Megan Fox and Meghan Markle, unnamed sources tell RadarOnline.com.

“Mr. Cosby asked one of his inmate assistants to help him obtain photographs or art to bring life to his ‘dorm,’ ” a recently released inmate dished to Radar. “Typically, inmates ask for weapons, electronics or drugs — so his request was quite easy.”

Cosby, now inmate NN7687, is serving his sentence at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix, considered one of the toughest maximum-security prisons in the nation. For protection he has reportedly befriended notorious characters behind the prison walls they help satisfy his fix for decorative wall art of his favorite pop stars.

One inmate identified as “Bugs” gave Cosby “magazine clippings of icons like Beyoncé, Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner,” the source said. “He really likes Meghan, but he’s mad at her for marrying Harry.”

Cosby has allegedly told fellow inmates: “What a waste of a beautiful woman to go off and marry a rotten royal. It’s a real shame.”

Meanwhile, his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, denies the comedian is trading tasty snacks for posters of sexy actresses, but prison officials note that Wyatt does not have access to Cosby’s cell.

In related news, Cosby recently dropped a defamation suit against seven women that have accused him of sexual assault. The alleged victims received a settlement for an undisclosed sum from his insurance company, AIG, which “The Cosby Show” star alleges was done without his knowledge or consent.

Wyatt says Cosby dropped his countersuit “to focus on other matters.”

Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand last year and has been held in the Collegeville, Pa., facility ever since. He has reportedly been mounting an appeal of that conviction and seeks to be released until the appeal is completed.

