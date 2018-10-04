Kevin Hart is showing us his dramatic side in the upcoming dramedy film The Upside alongside Bryan Cranston.

—After white gunman shoots six cops, killing one, many want to know how he was taken in alive—

Although we’re more accustomed to seeing Hart cut-up and crack jokes, he’s bravely taking on a dramatic role in the remake of the French film The Intouchables, which originally starred starring Omar Sy and Francois Cluzet, Shadow and Act reports. The film is based on a real life story of the friendship between an aristocrat and his caregiver.

Also starring is Aja Naomi King, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Jahi Winston.

The Upside hits theaters in January 2019.

Another Hit on the Horizon?

If Hart’s past movie catalogue is any indication of future success, The Upside will do just as well as his other movies including the recently released Night School.

Hart and Haddish scored number one movie in its opening weekend.

—University of Georgia baseball player under investigation for calling Black quarterback n-word—

The comedy duo’s hilarious movie Night School raked in $28 million during its opening weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Take that, Katt Williams!

Seems like Hart and Haddish are literally having the last laugh after a troubling past few weeks fending off haters, among them Williams, who took aim at Hart and Haddish and claimed that the Girls Trip star haven’t yet proved she had the comedic stamina to stand among him and some of the greatest comics in the biz.

The film was another Malcolm D. Lee joint, which paired him with once again with hit-making producer Will Packer.

The two dynamic co-stars spoke with theGrio’s senior editor, Demetria Irwin.

Their new film, Night School, centers on the hard luck story of Kevin Hart’s character who has been finessing his way through life as a high school drop-out who became a rather successful barbecue grill salesman until that blew up in his face. Hart’s character has to humble himself and take night school classes to attain his GED and get his dream job. He’s doing this not only for himself, but also for his new fiancé who knows nothing about his lack of a high school diploma.

He comes across Tiffany Haddish’s character because she is his no-nonsense night school instructor. You might have seen the trailer where she punches him in the face as she yells at him to tell her the square root of 81. Clearly, some unconventional teaching methods are afoot. Haddish and Hart share a great chemistry, probably not the least of which is attributable to their real-life, years-long friendship. The secondary cast is rounded out by hilarious scene stealers like Rob Riggle and Romany Malco.

When theGrio sat down with Haddish and Hart, it was at the tail end of a long Night Schooljunket in New York for the two comedians. That might explain why the interview immediately went left in a hilarious way. Check it out for yourself!