Beyonce and Jay-Z came out to enjoy Game 3 of the basketball battle between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors but it was the Queen Bee’s epic shade toward Becky with the long hair that took center stage at the Oracle Arena.

The Beehive had a field day on social media after a clip surfaced showing Bey sitting in between her hubby and the Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob’s wife Nicole Curran who kept leaning over to chat with the newly minted billionaire as Beyonce appeared to look bothered.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019



As Jay and the woman awkwardly engaged in conversation, Beyonce threw a perfect symphony of shade as she didn’t even look the woman in the eye to acknowledge her existence.

The cameras then panned Jay and Bey’s and the rockstar duo waved at their fans and it seemed as if all was well as they sat courtside. But Curran poked her neck out once again to chat with Jay-Z while his wife still refused to bat an eye, The NY Daily News reports.

Then Twitter got buzzing when Beyonce seemingly adjusted her seat so she could block Curran from sparking up a convo with her husband any longer.

Bow down b*tches!

Twitter of course had some epic reactions.

beyonce is so annoyed by this woman and hov gon’ hear about it on the jet pic.twitter.com/0na9BTL6C6 — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) June 6, 2019

How dare her talk across Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/raVdi3OfyR — Aries Mar (@lyricalmar) June 6, 2019

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Jay secured the bag as a billionaire

While Jay couldn’t buy his way out of that awkward situation at the NBA Finals, he can buy whatever he likes since he’s balling as the first rap billionaire, according to Forbes.

Nine years after Jay-Z sat down with billionaire Warren Buffet to discuss wealth and the art of giving for the Forbes 400, the iconic rapper has amassed a billion dollar fortune – becoming the first rapper to achieve this milestone, a new article in the business magazine says. His investments span numerous ventures, from real estate to liquor and from art to business holdings in Uber.