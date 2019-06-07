CNN anchor Don Lemon has been feeling the hate in the Trump era and revealed on Thursday the extent of harassment and threats he’s received from supporters of the president.

Lemon said during an industry conference:

“I was doing a shoot in the park the other day and someone said, ‘We built this country. I can’t wait for CNN to fire your black ass, you faggot,'” Lemon told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lemon said he’s been bombarded with hateful rhetoric and receives at least 300 calls a day from a Trump supporters who hate him. People have also gotten hold of his address and sends him loads of hate mail too.

The attacks, he said, “take a toll on me, on my privacy and safety and security, and the safety and security of my family.”

He’s also been the victim of having the cops called on him for nothing, which has become a phenomenon for those in the Black community who have endured white people making false 911 calls.

“People call the authorities and accuse me of doing certain things,” Lemon said.

Lemon said he’s trying to figure out how much longer he’s be able to tolerate a toxic culture.

“I wonder how long I will continue to do this particular job in the way I do it.”

But he admits he’s in it for the long haul.

“It ain’t easy, but I don’t plan to give up.”