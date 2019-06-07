A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania grandfather and his adorable granddaughter are showing off their best dance moves to the hit rap country single “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

Henry Bryant, 72, is seen on video that is going viral jamming to the catchy tune, even grooving down low, holding his cowboy belt-buckle and patting his feet to the catchy tune. Standing right by his side is cute-as-a-button, six-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who has impressive moves of her own.

Henry and Ella are close and spend a lot of time together, usually dancing, Ella’s mom, Nicole Bryant told Good Morning America.

“[The video] is pretty much a day in the life with those two,” explained Bryant. “He and Ella are very close and she adores her grandfather.”

Ella started concocting her dance moves when she first heard “Old Town Road,” which also features Billy Ray Cyrus, playing on the radio. She couldn’t wait to show her grandfather, who she refers to as “Poppy.”

“She had a whole dance thing to show him, like she mimics riding a horse,” Nicole said. “He loved the song so they’ve been dancing to it non-stop.”

Nicole decided to record the video and sent it to Good Morning America’s meteorologist, Ginger Zee, on Facebook. It aired on Thursday as the “GMA Moment” of the day.

Living the dream

Lil Nas X is the 20-year-old phenom whose hit song has taken country music by storm. “Old Town Road” has topped the Hot 100 Billboard chart for more than eight weeks.

The country-rap artist said he wrote the song at a time of personal unrest, concerning the direction of his life. Nas X was living with his sister and looking for freedom to escape his nagging parents about his life choices.

“’You’re always on that phone,’” Nas X told Teen Vogue that his parents would chide him. Making matters worse, soon after his sister put him out.

“It made sense,” he said, explaining that his sister has kids and the living quarters were cramped. That move inspired the song’s lyrics.

“’Take my horse to the old town road and ride till I can’t no more,’ basically means just running away, and everything is just gone. The horse is metaphorical for not having anything or just the little things that you do have, and it’s with you. The ‘old town road,’ that’s what I’m on now,” explained Nas X.

“It’s never-ending until you’re gone — till you can’t no more.”