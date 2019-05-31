Billboard may not think that rapper/songwriter Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road, is country enough for its Country charts but clearly the rest of America disagrees having made the hybrid hit the nation’s No. 1 song.
Although having a host of celebrity fans shouting him out, and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (you know, Miley’s dad) on the remix definitely had a hand in attracting new fans to the trap music inspired country song, is turns out the Atlanta rapper is actually not completely new to the game. In fact, he’s been building up to his recent success for a few years now.
READ MORE: Racist country music fans boycott Wrangler’s new Lil Nas X’s collection
As his growing fanbase continues to pump out memes and video tributes all over social media, we thought it made sense to take a deeper look at the young man whose brought country music back to its Black roots.
He dropped out of college to pursue music
Looks like Kanye West isn’t the only college dropout making his mark in hip-hop. In 2018, Lil Nas X (birth name, Montero Lamar Hill) decided to drop out of college his freshman year to work on music full time, much to the chagrin of every single person in his circle.
“Everybody thought I was crazy,” the 20-year old wrote on Instagram, recalling his peers’ reactions. “I knew what I was doing. Thank you everyone, this just the mf beginning!”
“My dad initially was like, ‘There’s a million rappers in this industry,’” he later told Time Magazine, adding, “They wanted me to go back to school.”