Billboard may not think that rapper/songwriter Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road, is country enough for its Country charts but clearly the rest of America disagrees having made the hybrid hit the nation’s No. 1 song.

Although having a host of celebrity fans shouting him out, and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (you know, Miley’s dad) on the remix definitely had a hand in attracting new fans to the trap music inspired country song, is turns out the Atlanta rapper is actually not completely new to the game. In fact, he’s been building up to his recent success for a few years now.

As his growing fanbase continues to pump out memes and video tributes all over social media, we thought it made sense to take a deeper look at the young man whose brought country music back to its Black roots.