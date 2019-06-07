What exactly were the circumstances surrounding John Singleton’s last moments? Questions like that are exactly what have prompted the director’s family to hire a private investigator.

According to TMZ, sources close to the recently deceased Hollywood legend, say the mothers of his children have serious suspicious about the events leading up to him checking himself into the hospital in mid-April.

At the time, Singleton he had just returned from a trip to Costa Rica and to this day, no one knows how he made it to the medical center where he received care. A preliminary search has already shown he didn’t drive himself, no friends or family have come forward to say they provided him with a ride, and there are no Uber or Lyft receipts to show how he arrived either.

Employees at the hospital claim the 51 year old just seemingly appeared out of nowhere, completely disorientated and sitting in a wheelchair.

Initially it was reported Singleton had suffered a massive stroke while hospitalized on April 17th and then remained in a coma up until his death on April 29 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

John’s loved ones are haunted by the lack of information about those unaccounted hours on the day it was discovered he was ill, and have come to believe there may be more to the story. The source says a private investigator has been enlisted to uncover what John was doing beforehand, who he was in contact with, and whether someone with him knew he was in danger and was negligent in getting him care in a timely fashion.

While this investigation is underway, just this week, his mother, Shelia Ward, filed documents seeking to take control of his estate. Ward alleges someone close to her son took personal belongings out of his locked office and now believes his other valuable property is also at risk.