The cast of Aint To Proud and inspiration for the musical including Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Otis Williams, Jawan M. Jackson, and James Harkness attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 73rd annual Tony Awards are finally here and the star-studded event is going to be yet another display of remarkable talent from some of the biggest and brightest Black entertainers on Broadway this year.

Tonight’s A-list event will see Regina King, Danai Gurira, Sam Jackson, and a slew of other presenters hitting the red carpet, many of them are also nominated for some of the most daring performances this year. Plus, tonight’s event is inspired by the anniversary and celebration of World Pride as the red carpet is decked out with remnants of the rainbow flag created by roses of various boldly vibrant colors.

READ MORE: The life and times of The Temptations comes to Broadway

We’re looking forward to feature performances by the amazing casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (also nominated for Best Musical) and a special performance by Tony Award winning-British actress Cynthia Erivo.

It’s going to be a fantastic night regardless for actor Jeremy Pope who is nominated tonight in two categories for Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Play for his portrayal in Choir Boy and for Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical for his portrayal in Ain’t Too Proud. 

Check out some of the amazing looks from tonight’s glamorous red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

Billy Porter 

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe (R) and guest attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Cast of Ain’t Too Proud and Otis Williams

Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Otis Williams, Jawan M. Jackson, and James Harkness attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

André De Shields

André De Shields attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Otis Williams

Otis Williams attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Montego Glover 

Montego Glover attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Harold Wheeler and Hattie Winston

Harold Wheeler and Hattie Winston attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Courtney Quinn

Courtney Quinn attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Michael McElroy

Michael McElroy attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Karen Olivo

Karen Olivo attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Regina King

Regina King attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jimmy Keys and Dominique Morisseau

Jimmy Keys and Dominique Morisseau attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)