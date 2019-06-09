The 73rd annual Tony Awards are finally here and the star-studded event is going to be yet another display of remarkable talent from some of the biggest and brightest Black entertainers on Broadway this year.

Tonight’s A-list event will see Regina King, Danai Gurira, Sam Jackson, and a slew of other presenters hitting the red carpet, many of them are also nominated for some of the most daring performances this year. Plus, tonight’s event is inspired by the anniversary and celebration of World Pride as the red carpet is decked out with remnants of the rainbow flag created by roses of various boldly vibrant colors.

We’re looking forward to feature performances by the amazing casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations (also nominated for Best Musical) and a special performance by Tony Award winning-British actress Cynthia Erivo.

It’s going to be a fantastic night regardless for actor Jeremy Pope who is nominated tonight in two categories for Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Play for his portrayal in Choir Boy and for Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical for his portrayal in Ain’t Too Proud.

Check out some of the amazing looks from tonight’s glamorous red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Billy Porter

George C. Wolfe

Cast of Ain’t Too Proud and Otis Williams

Christopher Jackson

André De Shields

Audra McDonald

Dominique Morisseau

Danai Gurira

Lilli Cooper

Samira Wiley

Otis Williams

Montego Glover

Harold Wheeler and Hattie Winston

Michael James Scott

Camille A. Brown

Courtney Quinn

Michael McElroy

Karen Olivo

Cynthia Erivo

Jeremy Pope

Regina King

Jimmy Keys and Dominique Morisseau