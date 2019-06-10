Actress Keke Palmer will take over cohosting duties on ABC’s Strahan & Sara with Michael Strahan while Sara Haines goes on maternity leave.

On Monday’s show, Haines and Strahan announced that Palmer, 25, would take over cohosting duties for the summer. The actress is best known for roles in Akeelah and the Bee, and Madea’s Family Reunion. But she’s no stranger to daytime television, either. She had her own short lived show from 2014-2015 on BET.

At the top of Monday’s show, Haines told viewers she is due in less than a month.

“We wanted to start talking about what to do for Michael because he’s going to be lonely when I take my maternity leave and we came up with an amazing plan,” Haines said.

“That’s right,” Strahan proclaimed. “I’m also going to take maternity leave.”

He was joking.

“You are not going to take a man-ternity leave, that is not going to happen,” Haines said.

Haines went on to say that when Strahan was traveling back in April, she “had the best time” hosting and dancing with a replacement cohost.

Strahan then piped in, “And you are talking about Keke Palmer.”

Palmer then ran out from backstage wearing a red jacket, camouflage pants and stiletto heels.

“Are you ready?” Strahan asked Palmer.

“I’m so ready,” Palmer said. “I was ready from the day I was born. I popped out like, ‘Boop, I’m ready.’ ”

Haines, 41, is the mother of a boy, Alec, and girl, Sandra, and began cohosting with Strahan last September after hosting for two seasons on TV’s The View. She is expecting a boy with husband Max Shifrin this time around and is due in July.

Strahan, 47, spent 15 years as a defensive end for the New York Giants before crossing over into a television career. He’s the author of Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.

Palmer is also currently completing work on a new film with Jennifer Lopez titled Hustlers due out later this year.