Jussie Smollett popped up on social media to celebrate Pride Month after taking a self-imposed hiatus following police claims that he faked a hate crime attack earlier this year.

Smollett shared a video of playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney on Instagram giving a speech at the Tony Awards about having gay pride and acceptance.

“The bodies that uphold the great legacy of spirituals are often Black and queer,” McCraney said. “When will we love all of them for who they are, not just for what they can do?”

“So much pride,” Smollett wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏾 @octarell_again 🙏🏾 So much #PRIDE

The popular Empire star, who according to the show’s creator Lee Daniels will not be returning next year for the series finale season, has been off the radar since his last post January 28, according to The Daily Mail. The embattled actor was indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury for falsely reporting a hate crime. The charges were ultimately dropped but Smollett has been sued by the police department to recoup the cost of their investigation.

Through it all, Smollett contends that he was innocent of all charges.