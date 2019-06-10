Wendy Williams may be putting on a brave face and celebrating her new lease on life since she filed for divorce, but the talk show host still gets emotional when talking about the way her family has been torn apart over the last year.

According to TMZ, on Sunday, Williams was enjoying the last bit of her weekend in Los Angeles with a late night stop at the infamous Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, when a paparazzi caught up with her and asked about where she currently stands with estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

READ MORE: Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams set to reconcile over dinner

The 54-year-old started with, “Please don’t make me cry,” but was then surprisingly candid.

In late May, Hunter, allegedly got into a fist fight with the couple’s 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., in the wee hours of the evening, after getting into a heated argument in the parking lot of a store in New Jersey. Sources claim the two were arguing about Kevin’s demand for spousal support from his wife. Hunter allegedly called Kevin Jr. “brainwashed” and proceeded to put him in a headlock. Kevin Jr. then reportedly punched his father in the face and was later arrested for assault.

In reference to the scuffle, Williams she responded, “Stuff happens in life” … and “Everybody’s gotta grow up.”

She then clarified that despite her teary reaction, both she and her soon to be ex have agreed not let their divorce get in the way of them sharing their son’s milestones moving forward.

READ MORE: After kicking Kevin Hunter to the left, Wendy Williams is reportedly ready to take over her empire

Williams has been spotted all over Los Angeles the last few days, hanging at the Pride Festival with her new gal pal Blac Chyna, and at one point even made a surprise cameo on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus.