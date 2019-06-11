Rapper Scarface, of the legendary rap group the Geto Boys, is throwing his hat in the ring to run for Houston City Council District D.

The rapper turned potential politician is vying to unseat Dwight Boykins, who is leaving his post to make a run for mayor, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Scarface made his announcement on Instagram, writing:

“It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement! More details to come.”

And received some high-profile support from his celebrity friends like rappers MC Lyte and Lil’ KeKe who joined in solidarity and commented saying, “I’m here to support” and “Salute.”

As Scarface, born Brad Jordan, gears up to battle his political opponents, he also mourns the loss of his good friend and fellow Geto Boys group member Bushwick Bill, who lost his battle with Pancreatic cancer and died yesterday.

