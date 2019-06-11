Rapper T.I. and his daughter, Heiress Harris shared a special daddy-daughter moment while on vacation right before Father’s Day. The rapper/actor posted a video earlier this week on Instagram enjoying “ocean views” at an undisclosed location somewhere tropical and carefree, USA Today reports.

In the video, captioned “Daddy Daughter’s Ocean Views & Adventures,” the Atlanta rapper and his youngest are walking towards the beautiful, clear water. Heiress is shown wearing the cutest two-piece bathing with strawberries designs.

“Here we are,” T.I. says in the video.

“At the beach!” his 3-year-old daughter says enthusiastically before T.I. shows a view of the waves.

Heiress asks her father, whether he wants to jump in and he says, “No, no, no. We’re not going to jump in right now. You want to jump in?’ he asks her.

She smiles and replies with a “no.”

The 38-year-old continues to pan the video providing his millions of fans with a 360 view as he and Heiress continue to talk about the scenery around them.

They end the video with T.I. asking his 3-year old to say “I wish you were here!” and she repeats the statement as they end the feed full of smiles before saying their final goodbye to viewers.

View this post on Instagram Daddy Daughter’s Ocean Views & Adventures 🌊 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:28pm PDT



Many responded to the video with heart emojis and also commented on how “cute” they were. Others also pointed out how smart Heiress’ is and how advanced her vocabulary is for her age.

Artist Keri Hilson, wrote, “That vocab tho!!! Sharp as a tack.”

While another user, @shes_b_u commented, “Super articulate. Aware. Just wow. Her brain is exceptionally advanced. The making of a phenomenal woman. Great job.

Another fan @grenegade09 also spoke about how great of a father T.I. is with his kids with the comment, “True “daddies girl.” say what you want about T.I. but if we all had a dad like this ain’t no telling what we could’ve accomplished.”

We haven’t seen T.I. this genuinely happy in while. The Atlanta rapper replied with praying hands and a crown emoji with the hashtag humbled.

It’s great to see Black fathers shown in a positive light with their daughters. The video currently has over 1,300,000 views and you can for sure tell this particular little girl has her daddy wrapped around her finger.