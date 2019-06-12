Comedian Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God have all of Black Twitter in stitches proclaiming June 12 as the official, national “Black Men Don’t Cheat” day. The paid have anointed the occasion with a #BlackMenDontCheat hashtag along with the release of a new catchy tune called (you guessed it) Black Men Don’t Cheat.

“All my faithful, monogamous, Black men get in formation. This is not a drill. Service starts promptly at 6AM,” declared Charlamagne in a tweet late yesterday evening.

The hip hop track is an anthem for like minded, Black men to congregate together offering them a modern gospel feel and includes such great lines as “If we ain’t at work, we probably at church.” The chorus hook proclaims “Black men don’t cheat!” in a spirited baritone.

Take a listen for yourself and check out some of the funniest, if not ridiculous, reactions from this newly created “holiday.”

Today we celebrate all the men that try to be faithful. From this day forth we will try to be better. BLACK MEN STAND UP!!!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 #blackmendontcheat https://t.co/NU23PTHUNG

— lil duval (@lilduval) June 12, 2019

On the first ever National #BlackMenDontCheat Day. Listen to @samuelljackson who’s been married to a Black Queen for 40 years explain why cheating isn’t worth it and why focused and faithful is the way to be. Full… https://t.co/d5OLbAru6f — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 12, 2019

Needless to say, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this #BlackMenDontCheat idea. Some wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiment and even provided “facts” to back it up.

When she try to Holla in the club but you’re a black man that doesn’t cheat #BlackMenDontCheat pic.twitter.com/2bOaCdtYQ8 — Tony Stark (@Ironmandatruth) June 12, 2019 Me acting fake mad when my white homies say the babes not coming thru again but I’m ready to get home to my Nubian Queen anyways #BlackMenDontCheat pic.twitter.com/AAC2bfAEOs — Mike from Michigan (@Well_Damn_Jesse) June 11, 2019

The cold hard facts about black men #BlackMenDontCheat pic.twitter.com/3jPzrnmp3E — Itsonlyajokebro (@EngineerofLove) June 12, 2019

Others were a tad less impressed with the anthem and considered the hashtag a bold faced lie.

#BlackMenDontCheat …….until you get out your car after he drops you off at work. pic.twitter.com/j0r8Cctsa3 — Shea Udders (@SheaUdders) June 12, 2019

#BlackMenDontCheat is trending like Usher didn’t make a whole 2 part song confessing his CHEATING 😂 y’all get on my neeerves — Big ARYA Energy 😤💪🏾 (@_YT_dai) June 12, 2019

Black Men: #BlackMenDontCheat Tristan Thompson, Jay Z, Waka Flocka, Offset, Kevin Hart, Tiger Woods, Eric Benet, the list continues: pic.twitter.com/BC0ijKW47V — Mint Phresh (@mccla097) June 12, 2019

Grio fam, what’s your take on #BlackMenDontCheat? Is the song a bop? Do Black men cheat? Tell us what you’re really thinking!