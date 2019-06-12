Lil Duval Charlamagne Tha God
NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Comedian Lil Duval and radio personality Charlamagne tha God pose backstage at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

Comedian Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God have all of Black Twitter in stitches proclaiming June 12 as the official, national “Black Men Don’t Cheat” day. The paid have anointed the occasion with a #BlackMenDontCheat hashtag along with the release of a new catchy tune called (you guessed it) Black Men Don’t Cheat.

“All my faithful, monogamous, Black men get in formation. This is not a drill. Service starts promptly at 6AM,” declared Charlamagne in a tweet late yesterday evening.

The hip hop track is an anthem for like minded, Black men to congregate together offering them a modern gospel feel and includes such great lines as “If we ain’t at work, we probably at church.” The chorus hook proclaims “Black men don’t cheat!” in a spirited baritone.

Take a listen for yourself and check out some of the funniest, if not ridiculous, reactions from this newly created “holiday.”

 

 

Today we celebrate all the men that try to be faithful. From this day forth we will try to be better. BLACK MEN STAND UP!!!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 #blackmendontcheat https://t.co/NU23PTHUNG

— lil duval (@lilduval) June 12, 2019

 

Needless to say, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this #BlackMenDontCheat idea. Some wholeheartedly agreed with the sentiment and even provided “facts” to back it up.

Others were a tad less impressed with the anthem and considered the hashtag a bold faced lie.

 

 

 

Grio fam, what’s your take on #BlackMenDontCheat? Is the song a bop? Do Black men cheat? Tell us what you’re really thinking! 