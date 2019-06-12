Wendy Williams is clearly ready to move on with her love life since announcing her split from husband Kevin Hunter earlier this year.

Well at least it seems that way since the newly-minted single lady was seen out and about with a 27-year-old fashion designer, according to reports.

Williams is on hiatus from her popular The Wendy Williams Show and she’s been living her best life out in LA, booing it up with Marc Tomblin. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand in NYC shopping, enjoying tapas at Crustacean in Beverly Hills and just enjoying this new single phase amid an impending divorce.

But what’s really got folks gossiping around the water cooler is Williams’ new man’s old jail record form 2013. Tomblin was convicted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in North Carolina, The Daily Mail reports.

Tomblin is now reportedly a fashion designer who is based out of Los Angeles.

Besides the paparazzi catching Williams with Tomblin, she also took to social media and shared a pic with him, writing: “Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!”

She also included the hashtags: ‘#oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife’.

Well alrighty then!