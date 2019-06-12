Rapper Yung Miami, half of the rap duo City Girls, revealed Tuesday on social media that she is pregnant with her second child.

The “Take Yo Man” MC, whose given name is Caresha Brownlee, is dating producer Southside. This would be her first child with him.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, in a social media teaser for the documentary City Girls: Point Blank Period Part 2, Yung Miami wrote, “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me.”

The rapper continued, making reference to her group partner, JT, who is incarcerated.

“Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store more my fans,” she posted Tuesday on Instagram.

In the video clip that accompanies the post, Yung Miami is seen telling someone on the phone that she is pregnant.

Yung Miami goes on to say in the post, “Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls.”

The reason Yung Miami is holding it down alone for the time being is that her partner, JT, given name Jatavia Johnson, turned herself in for making fraudulent credit card charges. She is expected to be released in 2020.

In her post, Yung Miami said she has JT’s support in her latest turn in life.

JT “can’t wait for our newest addition!” Yung Miami posted. “This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD.”