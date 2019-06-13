Bow Wow has now been added to the list of people who owe 50 Cent money.

After comedian, Lil’ Duval called out Bow Wow on Instagram for using the “In Da Club” rapper’s cash to throw at strippers at Atlanta’s Allure club earlier this week, Fif has now joined in on the drama justifying that Bow Wow indeed owes him some money from that night.

The MC reposted a video from Bow Wow on Wednesday with his take on the situation:

The video was originally posted on Bow Wow’s Instagram story with Bow Wow saying, “Somebody gotta come get the rest of this.”

Fifty also followed up with a series of videos with a video of Bow Wow having a wad of money in his pants and also accusing Bow Wow of stealing singles.

He even told producer and Bow Wow’s mentor, Jermaine Dupri, that the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper couldn’t party with him anymore.

Bow Wow clapped back saying that he didn’t owe anyone money on Wednesday, posting his own share of videos tied to the issue.

In his most recent post towards 50, Bow Wow as seen counting cash saying that he started getting money from TV and movies way before him.

He counted out the money letting 50 know that he had the money if he wanted it “that bad” and it could get to him in a “matter of minutes.”