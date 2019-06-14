1 ARUBA

Perhaps the most popular of the Caribbean’s ABC islands (Bonaire and Curaçao round out the trio), Aruba is a go-to vacation destination for any couple seeking sun, sand and sexy memories. It’s easily accessible via many major airlines (about a four and a half hour flight from NYC’s JFK Airport) and the island is easy to navigate by foot, taxi, public bus or even rental car.

WHERE TO STAY

For the couple who will appreciate over-the-water rooms: Aruba Ocean Villas.

For the couple who opt for an all-inclusive experience without the cheesy factor: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort.

For the couple who want a home away from home feeling during their bae-cay: Blue Aruba.

WHAT TO EAT

View the coast of Venezuela while you savor fresh seafood at the world-renowned, Flying Fishbone. Kick back in your jean shorts, grab tasty tapas and drink yummy cocktails at Salt & Pepper known for no-frills cuisine and friendly bartenders. Centrally located on Eagle Beach, try Passions on the Beach, an undeniably romantic restaurant, perfect for sunset dining with that special someone.

WHERE TO PLAY

Luxuriate in a couples massage on the beach courtesy of Spa del Sol. Take hilarious pics with feisty pink flamingos at Renaissance Private Island just off the coast of Aruba. (Your concierge can arrange the excursion.) Enjoy a tour of The Butterfly Farm for kicks. Take a leisurely stroll through downtown Oranjestad…Bae might decide to splurge for a Louis Vuitton purse for you. Go snorkeling, turn up or both after booking of one of the many Jolly Pirates cruises.