White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her departure from the White House and may be gearing up to run for governor of Arkansas.

—Lock HIM up? Democrats weigh in on what to do about Trump’s ‘dirty’ deeds—

On Thursday, President Donald Trump first broadcast Sanders’ decision to leave her post on Twitter.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019



Sanders replied to Trump’s tweet with heartfelt sentiments about serving under him, CBS News reports.

“I am blessed and forever grateful to @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to serve and proud of everything he’s accomplished,” Sanders said in a tweet. “I love the President and my job. The most important job I’ll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it’s time for us to go home. Thank you Mr. President!”

I am blessed and forever grateful to @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to serve and proud of everything he’s accomplished. I love the President and my job. The most important job I’ll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it’s time for us to go home. Thank you Mr. President! https://t.co/wHNnq06AMg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 13, 2019

Sanders called her tenure at the White House an “opportunity of a lifetime” during an event Thursday evening.

She vowed to not let up on her support of the President outside of the political realm.

“I’ll try not to get emotional because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes right?” Sanders said. “This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these two and a half years and it’s truly been something I will treasure forever.

“It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have, I’ve loved every minute. Even the hard minutes, I have loved it,” she added.

—After Oprah’s Central Park Five interview, you realize that a $41 million settlement will never be enough—

Rumors have circulated for the past year that Sanders was planning to exit from her post and had long told friends of her intentions.

Sanders assumed the role as press secretary after Sean Spicer left.

The President said that he has been encouraging Sanders to make a run for governor in Arkansas and she has hinted at the possibility.

“She did an incredible job defending the president with an often hostile press corps. And everybody who worked with her found her to be incredibly humble and she was an incredible friend, and mentor to me. She was the best boss I ever had,” said former Raj Shah principal deputy press secretary said.

No word on who will replace her but her departure from the White House is scheduled for the end of this month.