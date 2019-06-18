Apparently it wasn’t a very happy father’s day for Djimon Hounsou this weekend.

The actor dropped a bombshell that he’s having a hard time seeing his son, Kenzo, whom he shares with fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons.

While over the weekend, Lee was sharing loving Father’s Day tributes to her other baby daddies, Russell Simmons and her husband, Tim Leissner, who got his own share of troubles, she didn’t share a social media shoutout for her ex Hounsou.

The actor said he would like to see his kid Kenzo who he shares with the CEO of Baby Phat and it seems as if it’s been some time since he’s had a father-son moment too. When asked how long it has been since he’s seen his kid, Hounsou held up his hand, but no word if he meant it’s been five months, five weeks or five days.

Hounsou didn’t say anything derogatory about Lee but laughed a little when a TMZ photog asked him if he wanted to say anything to Lee. You could almost see the wheels turning in his head with anticipation. But Hounsou took the high road.

Baby Phat is coming back

Nobody asked for it, but Baby Phat has relaunched and collaborated with Forever 21.

Lee plans a full reboot in September with a handful of pieces slated to trickle out in coming days, Refinery 29 is reporting.

The brand will not include accessories, as it did in the past, but instead will offer 18 pieces of clothing, all priced under $25, a representative for Leissner told the website.

She’s reportedly spearheading the relaunch with the help of her teenage daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.